InfoBeans Technologies Ltd Spikes 3.03%

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd has lost 5.48% over last one month compared to 1.82% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.72% rise in the SENSEX
InfoBeans Technologies Ltd rose 3.03% today to trade at Rs 437.95. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.76% to quote at 42693.45. The index is down 1.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, BLS E-Services Ltd increased 2.87% and Tech Mahindra Ltd added 2.54% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 33.15 % over last one year compared to the 28.52% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
InfoBeans Technologies Ltd has lost 5.48% over last one month compared to 1.82% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.72% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 87 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5565 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 511.05 on 14 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 362.05 on 01 Apr 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News