InfoBeans Technologies Ltd Spikes 3.03%

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd has lost 5.48% over last one month compared to 1.82% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.72% rise in the SENSEX

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd rose 3.03% today to trade at Rs 437.95. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.76% to quote at 42693.45. The index is down 1.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, BLS E-Services Ltd increased 2.87% and Tech Mahindra Ltd added 2.54% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 33.15 % over last one year compared to the 28.52% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp