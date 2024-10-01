Escorts Kubota tractor sales rise 2% in Sep'24

Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Business Division in September 2024 sold 12,380 tractors, registering a growth of 2.5% as against 12,081 tractors sold in September 2023.

Domestic tractor sales in September 2024 were at 11,985 tractors, registering a growth of 5.7% as against 11,334 tractors sold in September 2023.

The company said, "With timely, widespread and above average monsoon leading to replenished water reservoir levels and favorable terms of trade, we anticipate good sales growth during second half of current fiscal year."

Export tractor sales in September 2024 were at 395 tractors as against 747 tractors sold in September 2023