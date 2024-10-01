Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota tractor sales rise 2% in Sep'24

Escorts Kubota tractor sales rise 2% in Sep'24

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Business Division in September 2024 sold 12,380 tractors, registering a growth of 2.5% as against 12,081 tractors sold in September 2023.

Domestic tractor sales in September 2024 were at 11,985 tractors, registering a growth of 5.7% as against 11,334 tractors sold in September 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company said, "With timely, widespread and above average monsoon leading to replenished water reservoir levels and favorable terms of trade, we anticipate good sales growth during second half of current fiscal year."

Export tractor sales in September 2024 were at 395 tractors as against 747 tractors sold in September 2023

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 130pts, above 84,400, Nifty at 25,850 at open; Blue Dart climbs

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 5: Will Rohit's men eke out a win in Kanpur?

Nifty, Bank Nifty PCR turns bearish; Longs added in MidCap; Shorts in RIL

India breaks world records: fastest 50, 100 and 200 in Test cricket history

India to England: Full list of fastest team 50 and 100 in Test cricket

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story