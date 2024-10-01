Steel Authority of India Ltd Falls 0.81%

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 4.86% over last one month compared to 6.49% gain in BSE Metal index and 2.72% rise in the SENSEX

Steel Authority of India Ltd lost 0.81% today to trade at Rs 140.2. The BSE Metal index is down 0.14% to quote at 34561.13. The index is up 6.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd decreased 0.77% and NMDC Ltd lost 0.76% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 48.93 % over last one year compared to the 28.52% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

