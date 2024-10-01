Steel Authority of India Ltd Falls 0.81%

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 4.86% over last one month compared to 6.49% gain in BSE Metal index and 2.72% rise in the SENSEX
Steel Authority of India Ltd lost 0.81% today to trade at Rs 140.2. The BSE Metal index is down 0.14% to quote at 34561.13. The index is up 6.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd decreased 0.77% and NMDC Ltd lost 0.76% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 48.93 % over last one year compared to the 28.52% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 4.86% over last one month compared to 6.49% gain in BSE Metal index and 2.72% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 53363 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14.16 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 175.65 on 22 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 81.85 on 26 Oct 2023.
