Kalyani Steels hit all-time high as Q3 PAT jumps 67% YoY

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Kalyani Steels rallied 5.63% to Rs 682 after the steel maker's consolidated net profit grew 67.19% to Rs 65.33 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared with Rs 39.08 crore in Q3 FY22.

Revenue from operations increased 7.44% year on year (YoY) to Rs 479.76 crore during the quarter under review.

Profit before tax surged 68.69% to Rs 87.61 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 51.94 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

Kalyani Steels is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of iron and steel products. The company is an integrated manufacturer of diverse range of steel products with its manufacturing facility located at Hospet works in Karnataka.

The counter hit a life-time high of Rs 685 in todays intraday session.

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

