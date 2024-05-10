Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalyani Steels standalone net profit declines 10.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Kalyani Steels standalone net profit declines 10.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 502.83 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Steels declined 10.26% to Rs 62.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 502.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 459.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.15% to Rs 247.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 167.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.17% to Rs 1959.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1899.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales502.83459.58 9 1959.491899.35 3 OPM %17.9122.17 -18.9412.93 - PBDT99.65108.12 -8 393.43273.97 44 PBT84.3994.80 -11 332.68225.07 48 NP62.5569.70 -10 247.46167.03 48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Kalyani Steels standalone net profit rises 67.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Kalyani Steels hit all-time high as Q3 PAT jumps 67% YoY

Kalyani Steels spurts on inking MoU with Odisha Govt

Delta Manufacturing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shree Precoated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Venky's (India) standalone net profit rises 32.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Suraj consolidated net profit declines 52.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 9.27% in the March 2024 quarter

SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit rises 285.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Nettlinx consolidated net profit rises 3054.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story