Kalyani Steels standalone net profit declines 10.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 502.83 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Steels declined 10.26% to Rs 62.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 502.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 459.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.15% to Rs 247.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 167.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.17% to Rs 1959.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1899.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

502.83459.581959.491899.3517.9122.1718.9412.9399.65108.12393.43273.9784.3994.80332.68225.0762.5569.70247.46167.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News