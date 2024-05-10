Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nettlinx consolidated net profit rises 3054.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Nettlinx consolidated net profit rises 3054.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 117.40% to Rs 11.87 crore

Net profit of Nettlinx rose 3054.55% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 117.40% to Rs 11.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 8.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.13% to Rs 32.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11.875.46 117 32.7521.67 51 OPM %43.13-11.36 -40.154.25 - PBDT4.960.42 1081 12.291.30 845 PBT4.710.17 2671 11.300.31 3545 NP3.470.11 3055 8.16-0.03 LP

First Published: May 10 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

