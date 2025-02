Kamarajar Port standalone net profit rises 10.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.47% to Rs 288.29 crore

Net profit of Kamarajar Port rose 10.36% to Rs 141.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 128.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.47% to Rs 288.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 268.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.288.29268.2585.5385.01239.42214.64219.81198.42141.59128.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News