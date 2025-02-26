Tata Power Delhi Distribution standalone net profit rises 10.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.42% to Rs 2316.30 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Delhi Distribution rose 10.24% to Rs 120.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 108.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.42% to Rs 2316.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2197.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2316.302197.2613.3813.92286.53259.28186.20161.64120.02108.87

