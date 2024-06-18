Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kamarhatty Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.62 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kamarhatty Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.62 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.84% to Rs 70.95 crore

Net profit of Kamarhatty Company reported to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 70.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.36% to Rs 6.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 263.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 281.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales70.9569.67 2 263.94281.47 -6 OPM %9.128.60 -10.708.93 - PBDT3.362.64 27 16.3916.95 -3 PBT1.28-0.92 LP 7.959.49 -16 NP0.62-1.06 LP 6.036.96 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Kamarhatty Company standalone net profit rises 89.47% in the December 2023 quarter

Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit declines 34.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 37.05% in the December 2023 quarter

Bengal Tea &amp; Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.35 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Globe Textiles (India) Limited to launch its Right Issue upto Rs 49 crore

Stock alert: Ixigo, Westlife Foodworld, Bharti Airtel, Som Distilleries, Paytm

Market may see a negative opening

Adani Power incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in SIngapore

Tarai Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Raghunath Prasad Phoolchand reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story