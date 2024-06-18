Adani Power incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in SIngapore

Adani Power said that it has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Power Global PTE., in Singapore on 14 June 2024.

Adani Power Global PTE has been incorporated with authorized capital of 1000 singapore dollars.

The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary to invest in power, infrastructure, and related fields.

Adani Power, a part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India. The company has an installed thermal power capacity of 15,210 MW spread across eight power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand, apart from a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat.

Adani Power has reported 47.8% fall in net profit to Rs 2,737 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 5,242 crore in Q4 FY23. Continuing revenue from operations increased by 27.3% YoY to Rs 13,288 crore in the fourth quarter.

The counter shed 0.92% to end at Rs 746.90 on Friday, 14 June 2024.

