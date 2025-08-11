Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 38.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.10% to Rs 195.78 crore

Net profit of Kamdhenu rose 38.73% to Rs 21.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.10% to Rs 195.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 184.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.195.78184.5310.898.0329.9121.3228.5920.0521.4215.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News