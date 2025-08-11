Kumbhat Financial Services standalone net profit rises 450.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 942.86% to Rs 1.46 crore

Net profit of Kumbhat Financial Services rose 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 942.86% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.460.1439.0421.430.120.030.120.030.110.02

