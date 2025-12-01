Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance standalone net profit declines 61.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales decline 2.10% to Rs 36.44 crore

Net profit of Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance declined 61.99% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.10% to Rs 36.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.36.4437.2258.8461.282.384.771.383.601.032.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News