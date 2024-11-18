Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit declines 7.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 7.78% to Rs 8.73 crore

Net profit of KIFS Financial Services declined 7.34% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.78% to Rs 8.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.738.10 8 OPM %98.6398.15 -PBDT2.302.43 -5 PBT2.182.34 -7 NP1.641.77 -7

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

