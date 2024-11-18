KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit declines 7.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.78% to Rs 8.73 crore

Net profit of KIFS Financial Services declined 7.34% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.78% to Rs 8.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.738.1098.6398.152.302.432.182.341.641.77

