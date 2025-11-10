Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 93.44 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.84% to Rs 209.84 crore

Net profit of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 93.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.84% to Rs 209.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 176.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.209.84176.572.970.119.904.121.15-3.6093.44-13.91

