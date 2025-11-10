Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit declines 49.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.64% to Rs 1395.79 crore

Net profit of Electrosteel Castings declined 49.55% to Rs 78.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 155.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 23.64% to Rs 1395.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1827.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1395.791827.806.6514.64149.73248.56106.82212.4778.29155.17

