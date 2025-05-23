Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.69% to Rs 67.13 crore

Net loss of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.69% to Rs 67.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.71% to Rs 3.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.21% to Rs 298.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 347.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

