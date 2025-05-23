Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Omega Interactive Technologies standalone net profit rises 138.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Omega Interactive Technologies standalone net profit rises 138.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Omega Interactive Technologies rose 138.46% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales00.09 -100 00.09 -100 OPM %0100.00 -0-144.44 - PBDT0.410.13 215 1.59-0.09 LP PBT0.410.13 215 1.59-0.09 LP NP0.310.13 138 1.19-0.09 LP

