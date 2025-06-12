Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karma Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Karma Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd, Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd, KBC Global Ltd and Expleo Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 June 2025.

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd, Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd, KBC Global Ltd and Expleo Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 June 2025.

Karma Energy Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 83.52 at 12-Jun-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6440 shares in the past one month.

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 8.53. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39330 shares in the past one month.

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd surged 16.84% to Rs 24.84. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 94557 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18018 shares in the past one month.

KBC Global Ltd spurt 15.38% to Rs 0.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 456.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 202.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Expleo Solutions Ltd added 15.20% to Rs 1267.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29668 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3399 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Heat wave conditions in Northwest India to reduce after 13 June

Yen climbs to 143.6 as Trump stirs trade tension

Currency in circulation gains 7.3% on year

GTL Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Race Eco Chain invests Rs 3 crore in subsidiary via rights issue

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story