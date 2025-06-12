Yen climbs to 143.6 as Trump stirs trade tension

The Japanese yen strengthened to near 143.6 per dollar levels on Thursday, building on its earlier gains as investors sought safety amid fresh trade tensions. US President Donald Trump reignited market jitters by announcing his intention to dispatch tariff letters to key trade partners within a fortnight, aiming to push for more favorable deals. The heightened trade uncertainty has revived risk-off sentiment, supporting demand for the yen. Meanwhile, Japans export-heavy economy is showing signs of strain, with business sentiment deteriorating further in the second quarter, partly due to concerns over evolving US trade policy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News