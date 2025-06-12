Heat wave conditions in Northwest India to reduce after 13 June

India Meteorological Department stated in a latest update yesterday that heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue over Northwest India including Western Himalayan Region till 13th and reduce thereafter. It noted that no significant change is seen in maximum temperatures likely over Northwest & Central India during next 3 days and gradual fall by 2-4C thereafter. Heat wave condition set to prevail at many/some places over Jammu-Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi during 11th-14th with severe heat wave conditions at isolated/some parts on 11th & 12th June.

