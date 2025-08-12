Karma Energy standalone net profit declines 34.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.50% to Rs 3.06 crore

Net profit of Karma Energy declined 34.41% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.50% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.062.40-2.948.330.591.260.090.790.610.93

