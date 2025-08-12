Arnold Holdings standalone net profit declines 32.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.58% to Rs 44.45 crore

Net profit of Arnold Holdings declined 32.28% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 31.58% to Rs 44.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 64.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.44.4564.9713.9711.964.516.404.296.083.214.74

