Kiduja India standalone net profit rises 199.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 116.53% to Rs 19.12 crore

Net profit of Kiduja India rose 199.63% to Rs 16.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 116.53% to Rs 19.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.19.128.8397.6596.7216.245.4216.245.4216.245.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News