Karnataka State Financial Corporation standalone net profit declines 4.88% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales decline 7.96% to Rs 71.68 crore

Net profit of Karnataka State Financial Corporation declined 4.88% to Rs 31.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 33.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 7.96% to Rs 71.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 77.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales71.6877.88 -8 OPM %40.9939.46 -PBDT38.7440.52 -4 PBT38.3140.11 -4 NP31.4133.02 -5

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

