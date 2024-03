Dilip Buildcon has been declared s L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the National Highways Authority of India on Hybrid Annuity basis in the state of Tamil Nadu.

The Rs 548 crore project entails Improving the Alignment of Thoppur Ghat Section from Km 158+500 to 165+100 in Dharmapuri - Salem Section of NH-44 under NH(O) 2023-24 on Hybrid Annuity Mode in the State of Tamil Nadu.

