Karur Vysya Bank gains after Q4 PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 513 cr

Karur Vysya Bank added 1.06% to Rs 227.85 after the bank's standalone net profit rose 12.55% to Rs 513.36 crore on 7.52% increase in total income to Rs 3,025.26 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax in the March 2025 quarter stood at Rs 673.57 crore, up 17.44% from Rs 573.50 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Operating profit was at Rs 834.97 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, down 3.68% from Rs 866.91 crore posted in Q4 of FY25.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies fell 44.99% YoY to Rs 161.40 crore during the quarter under review.

Net interest income increased 9% to Rs 1,089 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 998 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Net interest margin (NIM) reduced to 4.05% in Q4 FY25 as compared to 4.20% reported in the same quarter a year ago.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 641.80 crore as on 31 March 2025 as against Rs 1,041.64 crore as on 31 March 2024.

The GNPA ratio declined to 0.76% as of 31 March 2025 as against 1.40% as of 31 March 2024. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.20% as of 31 March 2025, compared to 0.40% as of 31 March 2024.

The provision coverage ratio stood at 96.81% as of 31 March 2025, compared to 94.85% in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Also Read

CASA deposits stood at Rs 27,832 crore as of 31 March 2025, up 3%YoY. The CASA ratio reduced to 27.27% as of 31 March 2025, as compared to 30.39% as of 31 March 2024.

Return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) for Q FY25 were at 1.73% and 17.21%, respectively.

During the quarter, revenue from retail banking segment came in at Rs 1,964.91 crore (up 14.97% YoY), corporate or wholesale banking segment was at Rs 539.40 crore (up 13.84% YoY), treasury segment was at Rs 455.53 crore (down 21.62% YoY), while revenue from other banking operations segment was at Rs 65.42 crore (up 32.48% YoY).

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.60 per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) of the Bank.

Karur Vysya Bank provides services such as personal, corporate, and agricultural banking and services to NRIs and SMBs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News