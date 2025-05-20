Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of New India Assurance Company appoints SMP

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 19 May 2025

The Board of New India Assurance Company at its meeting held on 19 May 2025 has approved appointment of Rema Devi Vettuvot, GM as the Chief Underwriting Officer of the Company w.e.f. 19 May 2025 vice Mukta Sharma consequent upon her superannuation on 30 April 2025.

The Board also appointed Prashant Biswas, GM as the Chief Marketing Officer of the Company w.e.f. 19 May 2025 vice Sushama Anupam.

The Board has appointed Jayashree Nair, GM as the Chief Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 19 May 2025.

First Published: May 20 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

