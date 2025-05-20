HLE Glascoat soars on strong Q4 results

HLE Glascoat hit an upper limit of 20% at Rs 2805.40 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 113.8% to Rs 31.64 crore while revenue from contract with customers rose 8.7% to Rs 333.70 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Sequentially, the company's consolidated net profit surged 207.8% while revenue from contract with customers jumped 44.4% in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

EBITDA surged 41.1% year-on-year and 96.7% QoQ to Rs 54.24 crore in Q4 FY25. EBIDTA margin stood at 16.3% in Q4 FY25 higher than 11.9% in Q3 FY25 and 12.5% in Q4 FY24.

For the full year, net profit climbed 51.1% to Rs 61.77 crore while revenue from contract with customers rose 6.2% to Rs 1027.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024. EBITDA rose 16.6% year-on-year to Rs 140.93 crore in FY25 over FY24. EBIDTA margin stood at 13.7% in FY25 higher than 12.5% in FY24.

The company's orderbook as on 31st March 2025 stood at Rs 575.06 crore. The company has reduced its long-term and short-term debt obligations by Rs 49.76 crore during the year.

Himanshu K. Patel, managing director said, "We continued to reinforce our position as a trusted partner to Indias chemical and pharmaceutical industries, both of which are benefiting from structural tailwinds such as increased global outsourcing, supply chain diversification, and rising domestic demand. As these process industries focus on capacity expansion and technology upgrades, the demand for high-quality and highly efficient equipment remains strong."

HLE Glascoat is engaged in the specialized business of manufacturing chemical process equipment, filtration, drying, heat transfer and glass lined equipment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News