Kay Power & Paper standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.75% to Rs 9.34 crore

Net profit of Kay Power & Paper declined 83.33% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.75% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.9.349.094.715.170.480.750.090.540.090.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News