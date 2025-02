Royale Manor Hotels & Industries standalone net profit declines 68.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.39% to Rs 6.08 crore

Net profit of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries declined 68.57% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 17.39% to Rs 6.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.6.087.3618.4240.081.223.050.912.790.662.10

