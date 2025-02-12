Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / OTCO International standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2024 quarter

OTCO International standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of OTCO International declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.62 -100 OPM %04.84 -PBDT0.010.03 -67 PBT0.010.03 -67 NP0.010.03 -67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Promact Impex standalone net profit rises 275.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material standalone net profit rises 1820.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Salora International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sri Chakra Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.77 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Master Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story