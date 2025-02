Tai Industries standalone net profit rises 244.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 152.29% to Rs 66.20 crore

Net profit of Tai Industries rose 244.44% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 152.29% to Rs 66.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.66.2026.240.65-0.380.550.190.480.090.310.09

