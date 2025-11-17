Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit declines 7.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.68% to Rs 15.82 crore

Net profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp declined 7.45% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.68% to Rs 15.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.15.8211.6672.5777.104.564.604.124.322.983.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News