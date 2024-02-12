International Conveyors Ltd, Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd, Ramky Infrastructure Ltd and Apex Frozen Foods Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 February 2024.

International Conveyors Ltd, Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd, Ramky Infrastructure Ltd and Apex Frozen Foods Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 February 2024.

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 40.29 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

International Conveyors Ltd lost 18.22% to Rs 96.08. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd crashed 15.73% to Rs 122.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd fell 15.39% to Rs 600.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 68655 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36775 shares in the past one month.

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd shed 14.91% to Rs 222.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50084 shares in the past one month.

