KEC International bags Rs 1,002-cr new orders

Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 1:52 PM IST
KEC International announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,002 crore across its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Cables & Conductors businesses.

The T&D business bagged orders for 220/132 kV transmission lines, substations, and EHV cabling (composite order) in India, along with an additional order for a 400 kV transmission line in the international market. The company has also secured orders for the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.

The cables & conductors segment secured orders for the supply of various types of cables and conductors in India as well as overseas markets.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, commented, We are pleased with the new order wins, especially the orders in our T&D business. These orders have significantly strengthened our T&D order book, led by the significant composite order secured in India T&D. The addition of this order has further diversified our customer mix in the India T&D order book. With these wins, our year-to-date order intake stands at approximately Rs 21,300 crore.

The company is a global EPC player with operations across power transmission and distribution, civil infrastructure, transportation, renewables, oil and gas pipelines, and cables.

KECs consolidated net profit jumped 88.21% to Rs 160.75 crore in Q2 FY26, while revenue from operations rose 19.13% to Rs 6,091.56 crore. Its year-to-date order intake has crossed Rs 17,000 crore, up about 17% from last year.

Shares of KEC International shed 0.87% to Rs 578.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

