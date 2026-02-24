KEC International bags Rs 1,002-cr new orders

KEC International announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,002 crore across its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Cables & Conductors businesses.

The T&D business bagged orders for 220/132 kV transmission lines, substations, and EHV cabling (composite order) in India, along with an additional order for a 400 kV transmission line in the international market. The company has also secured orders for the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.

The cables & conductors segment secured orders for the supply of various types of cables and conductors in India as well as overseas markets.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, commented, We are pleased with the new order wins, especially the orders in our T&D business. These orders have significantly strengthened our T&D order book, led by the significant composite order secured in India T&D. The addition of this order has further diversified our customer mix in the India T&D order book. With these wins, our year-to-date order intake stands at approximately Rs 21,300 crore.