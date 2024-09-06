KEC Intl hits life high on Rs 1,423-cr order win

KEC International rallied 3.08% to Rs 1,019.45 after the company secured new orders of Rs 1,423 crore for design, supply and installation of 380 kV transmission lines in Saudi Arabia.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International said, We are happy with the continuous inflow of orders, especially in our T&D business. These orders in Saudi Arabia along with the earlier orders in UAE and Oman have further reinforced our leadership in the Middle East and substantially enhanced our international T&D order book. With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at over Rs 11,300 crore, an impressive growth of about 75% compared to last year.

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, Oil & gas pipelines, and cables.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp