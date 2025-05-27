KEC Intl jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 77% YoY to Rs 268 cr

KEC International rallied 4.71% to Rs 901.85 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 76.7% to Rs 268.20 crore on 11.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,872.12 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 77% YoY to Rs 342.16 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

EBITDA stood at Rs 539 crore in Q4 FY25, recording the growth of 39% compared with Rs 388 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin improved to 7.8% in Q4 FY25 as against 6.3% in Q4 FY24.

As on 31st March 2025, the order book stood at Rs 33,398 crore. The current order book & L1 position stands at over Rs 40,000 crore.

Net debt, including acceptances, stood at Rs 4,558 crore as of 31 March 2025, marking a reduction of over Rs 500 crore from Rs 5,090 crore as on 31 March 2024.

For the full year, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 64.6% to Rs 570.74 crore on 9.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 21,846.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024.

The order intake for FY25 stood at Rs 24,689 crore, representing a substantial year-on-year growth of over 36%. So far in FY26, the company has secured orders worth over Rs 2,000 crore.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International commented, We are pleased to deliver record breaking performance across revenues, profitability and order intake. Our EBITDA margins have shown consistent improvement, with Q4 FY25 clocking a commendable increase of 150 basis points to reach 7.8%, up from 6.3% in the same quarter last year. The bottom line has also seen remarkable growth, with PBT and PAT growing by 71% and 65% respectively.

Our sharp focus on cash flow management is reflected in the significant reduction in debt levels and interest costs during the year. The order book has been substantially strengthened with multiple strategic wins, taking the combined order book and L1 position beyond Rs 40,000 crore. Backed by the robust order book and a healthy tender pipeline, we are well positioned to drive sustained and profitable growth in the coming quarters.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 5.50 per share with a face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the dividend is subject to approval by the shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) and will be paid within 30 days of its declaration.

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of power transmission & distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines, and cables.

