Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Industrials index increasing 31.21 points or 0.21% at 14747.49 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, K E C International Ltd (up 7.19%), Cosmo First Ltd (up 6.95%),Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd (up 5.11%),NIBE Ltd (up 5%),WPIL Ltd (up 4.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hitachi Energy India Ltd (up 4.5%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (up 3.59%), Capacite Infraprojects Ltd (up 3.56%), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 3.4%), and Precision Wires India Ltd (up 3.03%).

On the other hand, Action Construction Equipment Ltd (down 3.83%), Nelcast Ltd (down 2.66%), and Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd (down 2.41%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 57.75 or 0.11% at 51824.47.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 4.49 points or 0.03% at 15673.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 175.45 points or 0.7% at 24825.7.

The BSE Sensex index was down 686.98 points or 0.84% at 81489.47.

On BSE,1403 shares were trading in green, 1545 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

