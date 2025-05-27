Bayer CropScience spurts after Q4 PAT rises 49% YoY

Bayer CropScience surged 11.58% to Rs 5724 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 49.27% to Rs 143.30 crore while net sales rose 32.07% to Rs 1,046.40 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 167.90 crore in Q4 FY25, up 399.70% quarter-on-quarter, and 59.30% year-on-year.

However, the company's standalone net profit surged 319.01% while net sales declined 1.04% in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

For the full year, net profit fell 23.30% to Rs 568 crore while net sales rose 7.19% to Rs 5,473.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024. PBT declined 24.86% year-on-year to Rs 707.40 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The company's standalone net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 262 crore in FY25, lower than Rs 951.60 crore in FY24.

Commenting on the quarterly results, Simon Wiebusch, vice chairman, managing director and CEO, Bayer CropScience said, "In Q4, our revenue from Operations grew by 32 percent over the previous year, driven by strong performance in spring corn and by both strong performance and double-digit liquidation growth in the crop protection portfolio. The promotional investments made in the previous quarter generated significant returns. Quarter-on-quarter deviations reflect the realities of our agriculture. Our focus on liquidation-led channel management aligns with market realities and demonstrates our commitment to delivering continuous value."

Speaking on the FY results, Vinit Jindal, executive director and chief financial officer, Bayer CropScience, said, "Our Revenue from Operations grew by 7% for the full year, demonstrating our resilience amid challenges like unpredictable monsoons and competitive pressures. Despite strict cost management, higher input costs, provisions for doubtful receivables, and continued investments to expand Bayers reach among farmers, influenced our bottom line. Strategic investments drove operating costs. Moving forward, we will maintain focus on these initiatives and adapt our strategies to meet evolving market and stakeholder needs."

The board has recommended a final dividend payment of Rs 35 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to shareholders approval.

Bayer CropScience is engaged in 'agri care' business which primarily includes manufacture, sale and distribution of insecticides, fungicides, herbicide and various other agrochemical products.

