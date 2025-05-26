Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Linde India jumps after Q4 PAT rises 12% YoY

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Linde India rose 6.57% to Rs 7520 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 12.33% to Rs 118.41 crore while net sales declined 6.06% to Rs 591.88 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Profit fore tax rose 13.20% year-on-year to Rs 161.28 crore in Q4 March 2025.

For the full year, the company's consolidated net profit rose 4.78% to Rs 454.85 crore while net sales declined 10.23% to Rs 2485.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024. PBT rose 5.98% to Rs 613.50 crore in FY25.

The company's consolidated net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 583.59 crore in FY25, higher than Rs 440.39 crore in FY24.

The company's board recommended a total dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for the year ended 31 March 2025.

Linde India is primarily engaged in manufacture of industrial and medical gases and construction of cryogenic and non-cryogenic air separation plants.

First Published: May 26 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

