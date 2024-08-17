Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Keertana Finserv Pvt standalone net profit rises 173.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Keertana Finserv Pvt standalone net profit rises 173.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 143.96% to Rs 112.98 crore

Net profit of Keertana Finserv Pvt rose 173.33% to Rs 30.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 143.96% to Rs 112.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales112.9846.31 144 OPM %82.4077.59 -PBDT42.6816.72 155 PBT40.9415.36 167 NP30.7511.25 173

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: IPS vs LIV; ARS vs WOL at 7:30 PM

Open to exploring more ways to increase collaboration with IMF: FM

LIVE news: People evacuated from Noida mall sparking fear of bomb threat; mall says 'security drill'

PM proposes 'Global Development Compact' at Voice of Global South Summit

Health ministry assures safety measures for doctors amid security concerns

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story