Keertana Finserv Pvt standalone net profit rises 173.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 143.96% to Rs 112.98 croreNet profit of Keertana Finserv Pvt rose 173.33% to Rs 30.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 143.96% to Rs 112.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales112.9846.31 144 OPM %82.4077.59 -PBDT42.6816.72 155 PBT40.9415.36 167 NP30.7511.25 173
