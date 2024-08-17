Keertana Finserv Pvt standalone net profit rises 173.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 143.96% to Rs 112.98 crore

Net profit of Keertana Finserv Pvt rose 173.33% to Rs 30.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 143.96% to Rs 112.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.112.9846.3182.4077.5942.6816.7240.9415.3630.7511.25

