Keerthi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.79 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 45.40% to Rs 30.68 crore

Net Loss of Keerthi Industries reported to Rs 8.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 45.40% to Rs 30.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 56.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.30.6856.19-17.085.02-6.641.55-9.69-1.50-8.79-1.04

