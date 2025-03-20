Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEI Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KEI Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Polycab India Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd and Finolex Cables Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 March 2025.

KEI Industries Ltd crashed 14.22% to Rs 2813 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29374 shares in the past one month.

Polycab India Ltd tumbled 7.52% to Rs 5032.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52701 shares in the past one month.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd lost 4.70% to Rs 1066.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29625 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84106 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd fell 4.60% to Rs 11.61. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Finolex Cables Ltd dropped 4.50% to Rs 829.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52716 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30321 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

