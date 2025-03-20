ANG Lifesciences India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Adroit Infotech Ltd, Dynamic Cables Ltd, Archidply Decor Ltd and Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 March 2025.

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd crashed 9.96% to Rs 26.57 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 94016 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13382 shares in the past one month.

Adroit Infotech Ltd tumbled 7.84% to Rs 13.64. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 76506 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5344 shares in the past one month.

Dynamic Cables Ltd lost 7.42% to Rs 533.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30414 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8951 shares in the past one month.

Archidply Decor Ltd shed 7.31% to Rs 68.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 112 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 238 shares in the past one month.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd corrected 6.90% to Rs 652. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24717 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14355 shares in the past one month.

