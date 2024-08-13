Keltech Energies standalone net profit rises 38.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.59% to Rs 128.30 croreNet profit of Keltech Energies rose 38.32% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.59% to Rs 128.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 135.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales128.30135.89 -6 OPM %7.496.21 -PBDT10.818.24 31 PBT9.076.61 37 NP6.754.88 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News