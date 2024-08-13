Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Keltech Energies standalone net profit rises 38.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Keltech Energies standalone net profit rises 38.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 5.59% to Rs 128.30 crore

Net profit of Keltech Energies rose 38.32% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.59% to Rs 128.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 135.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales128.30135.89 -6 OPM %7.496.21 -PBDT10.818.24 31 PBT9.076.61 37 NP6.754.88 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US-India relationship among most consequential in world: White House

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty mildly in red; HDFC Bank slips 2%, RVNL rises 3% on MSCI update

US visa bulletin for Sept:1 year setback for many, expect India and China

MSCI Aug rejig: India weight on equity index at record; $3 bn inflows eyed

Buy & Sell, Aug 13; top stocks picked by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story