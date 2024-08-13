Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Advait Infratech consolidated net profit rises 271.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 13 2024
Sales rise 117.81% to Rs 59.81 crore

Net profit of Advait Infratech rose 271.43% to Rs 5.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 117.81% to Rs 59.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales59.8127.46 118 OPM %13.7112.75 -PBDT8.022.69 198 PBT7.172.12 238 NP5.461.47 271

Aug 13 2024

