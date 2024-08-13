Advait Infratech consolidated net profit rises 271.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 117.81% to Rs 59.81 crore

Net profit of Advait Infratech rose 271.43% to Rs 5.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 117.81% to Rs 59.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.59.8127.4613.7112.758.022.697.172.125.461.47

