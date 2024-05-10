Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kennametal India standalone net profit rises 145.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Kennametal India standalone net profit rises 145.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 5.12% to Rs 268.80 crore

Net profit of Kennametal India rose 145.51% to Rs 38.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.12% to Rs 268.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 255.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales268.80255.70 5 OPM %16.7411.93 -PBDT49.9031.90 56 PBT39.0022.00 77 NP38.3015.60 146

First Published: May 10 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

