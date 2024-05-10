Kennametal India standalone net profit rises 145.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.12% to Rs 268.80 crore

Net profit of Kennametal India rose 145.51% to Rs 38.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.12% to Rs 268.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 255.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.268.80255.7016.7411.9349.9031.9039.0022.0038.3015.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel