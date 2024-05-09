Gopal Snacks standalone net profit declines 4.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.60% to Rs 350.96 crore

Net profit of Gopal Snacks declined 4.15% to Rs 26.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.60% to Rs 350.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 329.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.39% to Rs 99.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.07% to Rs 1392.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1391.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

350.96329.241392.811391.8311.0613.4712.0914.1039.6943.25167.55189.2730.2633.09131.80151.8526.1127.2499.57112.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News