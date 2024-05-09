Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gopal Snacks standalone net profit declines 4.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Gopal Snacks standalone net profit declines 4.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 6.60% to Rs 350.96 crore

Net profit of Gopal Snacks declined 4.15% to Rs 26.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.60% to Rs 350.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 329.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.39% to Rs 99.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.07% to Rs 1392.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1391.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales350.96329.24 7 1392.811391.83 0 OPM %11.0613.47 -12.0914.10 - PBDT39.6943.25 -8 167.55189.27 -11 PBT30.2633.09 -9 131.80151.85 -13 NP26.1127.24 -4 99.57112.37 -11

First Published: May 09 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

