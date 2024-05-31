Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kenvi Jewels standalone net profit declines 59.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Kenvi Jewels standalone net profit declines 59.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.57% to Rs 32.07 crore

Net profit of Kenvi Jewels declined 59.26% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.57% to Rs 32.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.22% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.56% to Rs 121.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales32.0728.49 13 121.4188.26 38 OPM %1.402.07 -1.181.29 - PBDT0.210.50 -58 0.910.86 6 PBT0.120.38 -68 0.820.74 11 NP0.110.27 -59 0.660.54 22

